Video featuring significant events in Sultan Ibrahim’s life among highlights at Royal Banquet

KUALA LUMPUR: The Riwayat Hidup Sultan Ibrahim video was among the highlights at the Royal Banquet in conjunction with the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia tonight.

The three-minute and 11-second video screening held at the Main Banquet Hall featured significant events in Sultan Ibrahim’s life starting from the day His Majesty was born on Nov 22, 1958.

The video also showed Sultan Ibrahim’s wedding ceremony with Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, who also graced tonight’s banquet, on Sept 22, 1982.

Sultan Ibrahim’s proclamation as the Sultan of Johor on Jan 23, 2010, His Majesty’s appointment as the Johor Regent from 1984 to 1989, the ceremony to take the oath and sign the instrument of office as the 17th King on Jan 31, as well as today’s installation ceremony, were also shown to guests.

The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, as well as the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also graced the event.

Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin and Sultanah Nur Zahirah of Terengganu, Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud were also in attendance.

Also gracing the event were the Sultan and Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and Tuanku Zara Salim, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah Maliha Tengku Arif of Kedah.

Also in attendance were Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail and Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor, Perlis Regent Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Crown Prince of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra was also present.

Governor of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Governor of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Governor of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Governor of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar were also in attendance.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir were also among the 700 guests at the banquet.

Also present were Singapore Senior Minister and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and wife Ho Ching, Communications Minister who also chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events Fahmi Fadzil and wife Azrina Puteri Mohamed Mahyuddin, Cabinet ministers, ambassadors and foreign dignitaries as well as senior government officials.

Upon the arrival of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, the national anthem, Negaraku, filled the hall, followed by a prayer recital by Istana Negara Religious Officer Datuk Munir Md Salleh.

Orkestra Tradisional Malaysia from Istana Budaya entertained the guests with the instrumental music of Johor, including Seri Johor, Zapin Saujana, and Pusaka Bangsa while they were enjoying dinner.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini told Bernama during an interview on July 1 that Sultan Ibrahim had consented to Sultan Nazrin to choose the dinner menu.

The instrumental music performance during the banquet, coordinated by the Department of Culture and Arts under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, featured evergreen tunes such as Sway, Sedetik Lebih, Widuri, Tunggu Sekejap dan Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.