SM Lee confident Singapore-Malaysia ties will flourish under His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong is confident that Singapore and Malaysia’s relationship will continue to flourish under His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia.

In Kuala Lumpur to attend His Majesty’s Installation Ceremony on Saturday at Istana Negara, Lee wished his Majesty all the best in his new role.

“Honoured to attend His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s installation ceremony. Sultan Ibrahim and I are old friends who have known each other for a long time,” he posted on Facebook, on Saturday.

Lee, who served as Singapore’s prime minister for almost 20 years, said they last met in May, when Sultan Ibrahim came to Singapore on his first overseas state visit as King of Malaysia.

“He kindly extended the invite to me then,” he added. Lee was accompanied by his wife, Ho Ching.

The Singapore Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on Thursday, said Lee is among a select group of foreign leaders invited by His Majesty to attend the installation ceremony.

Lee is also scheduled to attend the Royal Banquet on Saturday night.