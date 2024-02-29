Sabah govt allocates RM101m for scholarships, bursaries this year

TUARAN: The Sabah government has allocated RM101 million for scholarships and bursaries for students pursuing higher education this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

He stated that this allocation is among the educational assistance initiatives provided by the state government to strengthen the education sector in the state.

“The state government will continue to allocate a larger budget to ensure that the people of Sabah receive quality education,“ he said during the inauguration of the School Management Appreciation Ceremony (MAPenS) for the Tuaran District Education Office here today.

He urged educators to continue to strive for success, be enthusiastic, and demonstrate a culture of high performance to produce educated individuals capable of competing on the global stage.

He emphasised that today’s world demands resilient and excellent individuals to collectively build the nation.

“Educational development is always a priority for the state government. This is because education is crucial in changing the fate of the nation’s children. This is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan, where human capital development is one of the main agendas emphasised by the state government.

“Therefore, the role and contribution of teachers are crucial in ensuring that the new generation can fulfill all spaces and opportunities available and face any challenges that come their way,“ he said.

Hajiji also urged educators in the state, especially in Tuaran, to initiate changes and improvements to enhance educational achievements, including the character of students in their respective schools.

He added that the state government will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government in efforts to enhance educational development in Sabah. -Bernama