Sabah hit by floods again after a week’s respite

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah has been hit by floods once again after just a week of respite, with two relief centres opening last night (Dec 26) in the Paitan and Sandakan districts following continuous heavy rain throughout the day.

Six evacuees from three families are being housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pamol in Paitan, while 142 people from 36 families took refuge at Masjid Nur Iman in Sandakan.

A total of five villages were affected by floods in Paitan, while one village was affected in Sandakan, and the number of victims are expected to increase.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms and rain in one or two places in Sabah today.

Meanwhile, the number of flood evacuees in Kelantan and Terengganu rose last night, while the number of victims in Pahang decreased.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees rose to 15,994 people from 4,967 families at 86 centres in eight districts as of 8pm last night, compared to 12,572 people from 3,860 families this morning.

Pasir Mas has the highest number of evacuees, at 11,167 people from 3,612 families, followed by Kuala Krai (3,066 people from 831 families), Tanah Merah (1,216 people from 352 families), Machang (308 people from 109 families), Jeli (82 people from 27 families), Gua Musang (74 people from 17 families), Kota Bharu (42 people from 11 families) and the lastest district hit, Pasir Puteh (29 people from eight families).

In Terengganu, the total number of evacuees rose to 10,258 people from 2,871 families in eight districts as of 8pm last night, compared to 8,808 victims from 2,402 families at 8am this morning.

Hulu Terengganu has the highest number of evaucees , with 3,351 people from 995 families, followed by Dungun (2,640 people from 717 families), Setiu (1,984 people from 606 families), Besut (1,044 people from 218 families), Kemaman (1,114 people from 302 families), Marang (95 people from 26 families), Kuala Terengganu (!7 people from four families) and finally Kuala Nerus (13 people from three families).

In Pahang, the number of flood evacuees dropped to 333 people from 82 families at six centres in Raub (324 people from 80 families) and Lipis (nine people from two families), compared to 700 people from 171 families yesterday morning.

Ten centres closed this evening, five each in Raub and Lipis, as the flood situation in the affected areas improved. - Bernama