Sabah Immigration repatriates 417 undocumented Filipino migrants

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 417 undocumented Filipino migrants detained at the Immigration Depot in Sandakan returned to their home country today aboard the MV Antonia 1 vessel.

Sabah Immigration director, Datuk Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the repatriation programme comprised 349 men, 41 women and 27 children, aged between one month and 66 years.

“All the detainees have committed various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963, and their repatriation is in accordance with the country’s legal process,” she said in a statement here today.

In the last five months, she said 2,437 undocumented Filipino migrants were repatriated by sea and air, adding that enforcement operations and repatriation would continue after completing legal procedures and receiving embassy confirmation.