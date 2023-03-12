Sabah JBPM monitors aftershocks following strong quake in Philippines

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will continue monitoring aftershocks to assess any impact on the state following the earthquake that struck Mindanao, Philippines last night.

State JBPM assistant director (Operations) Hamsa Isnurdini said even though the authorities have not received any report, the situation is closely monitored especially in the east coast, as it involved a neighbouring country close to the Malaysian border.

“Our officers and personnel, are on the alert and ready for any situation,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the 7.5-magnitude quake hit off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao at 10.37pm.

The quake which measured at a depth of 85km occurred 42km southeast of Gingoog City.

As of 11:28 am today, the area experienced 14 moderate aftershocks, with MetMalaysia confirming no tsunami threat to Malaysia. - Bernama