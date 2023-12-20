Sabah KPDN: Enough facemasks, sanitisers and Covid test kits to cater for spike in demand

KOTA KINABALU: The rise in Covid-19 cases has seen a soaring demand for facemasks, sanitisers and Covid-19 test kits in Sabah.

However, Sabah Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Zulfamy Mat Udi assured that there was enough facemasks, sanitisers and Covid-19 test kits in the pharmacies and supermarkets to cater for the demand and that these items are sold at reasonable prices despite a spike in demand.

Zulfamy added that KPDN has not received any complains about a hike in the prices of such items or reports of a shortage of such items in the market.

He added that during inspections carried out at pharmacies and supermarkets, the KPDN was informed that there was a spike in the demand for such items, especially Covid-19 test kits but were assured that there was enough stock to cater for demand.

“The pharmacies are always stocking up supply to cater for the demand. There is also no panic buying among the people,” he said in a statement here tonight.

On Dec 18, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was reported as saying the number of Covid-19 cases for the 50th epidemiology week from December 10 - 16, 2023 saw a significant increase of 20,696 cases in comparison to the previous week (12,757 cases), which was a 62.2 percent increase.

Dr Dzulkefly said the majority of cases or about 97 percent were from categories one (asymptomatic) and two (mild symptoms), with 28 fatalities reported and therefore the MOH and non-MoH agencies such as teaching hospitals, military hospitals, and private facilities are also prepared to face any influx of outpatients and admissions. -Bernama