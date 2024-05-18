KOTA KINABALU: Sabah UMNO has hinted that it would form a coalition with any party it feels can cooperate with it during the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

Sabah UMNO liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said they would take such an approach as they viewed there was no party that could face the election solo based on the current political landscape in the state.

“According to the current political situation, including in Sabah, we will never (be) one single party as we have gone through election after election. So we need a coalition.

“The people cannot accept a single party, young voters look at the parties in Sabah, UMNO has ruled, Warisan as well, GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) too, STAR (Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku). PBS (Parti Bersatu Sabah) also, everyone has been in the Opposition as well.

“These are the parties that will contest in the upcoming election. The people can assess the parties, so let them assess but we feel the need to form a new coalition to stabilise the politics in Sabah,” he told reporters after handing over the appointment letters for the Desa MADANI Community Committee here today.

Bung Moktar added that any new coalition between UMNO and other parties needed to be finetuned beforehand and the name and formation would be announced at a suitable time.