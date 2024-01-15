Sabah targets 3m tourist arrival this year

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah targets 3 million tourist arrivals this year, an increase from 2.8 million set previously, following an upward trend recorded by the state’s tourism sector last year.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew (pix) said that the increase in Sabah’s tourism industry can be seen when the state recorded a tourism sector return of RM4.6 billion, through the arrival of approximately 2.5 million tourists, throughout last year.

“Therefore, the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) needs to work hard to ensure that the target can be achieved.

“I was briefed on their plans last week, and I believe that the target can be achieved,” she told reporters during a press conference, in conjunction with the Sabah government’s Chinese New Year 2024 celebration, here today.

In November last year, Liew, at the Sabah Legislative Assembly sitting, reportedly said that the state is targeting the arrival of 2.8 million tourists this year, which is expected to generate income of RM5.6 billion.

She said that one of the STB’s plans is to go and promote tourism in Sabah to several countries which have been identified.

“The ministry will also organise various programmes, including the Sabah-Malaysia My Second Home program (SMM2H). This programme can attract investors and tourists to come to Sabah.

“We hope that high-end tourists will move to Sabah and create economic benefits in this state,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the state government’s Chinese New Year 2024 open house, she said that it is scheduled to be held at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC), on Feb 10.

“Various programmes have been lined up at the event, which will be held from 11 am to 2 pm. We expect 10,000 visitors to attend,” she said. -Bernama