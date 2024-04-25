Sabah teacher wins regional education award

KUALA LUMPUR: An English language teacher at the Keningau Vocational College in Sabah has been selected as the winner of the Southeast Asia and Pacific 2024 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards.

Sydney Engelbert (pic), 30, was selected for her commitment to cross-cultural collaboration in developing the communication skills of her students.

“As a teacher, I believe it is important to create a learning environment rooted in cultural exchange. This will help students develop practical and communication skills for the future.

“I am proud of the success my students have had as part of the online exchange classes I kickstarted with several vocational schools in Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia and Indonesia,” she said, adding that it was an honour to be recognised with the award.

“The classes are centred around cultural competence and exploring topics beyond the standard curriculum. It has proven successful in improving the students’ cultural understanding.”

Engelbert received a trophy and £500 (RM3,000) worth of books for her students, who will take part in a regional awards ceremony with their parents and peers, and the school will receive publicity in the coming year and appear in a “thank you” note in the foreword of new Cambridge textbooks.

Cambridge director of international education Rod Smith said Engelbert’s rural students had little exposure to the world as they rarely left the district.

“However, the judges found she has enriched their educational experience despite the isolation.

“The online international exchange classes she started in 2022 have been highly successful and won praise from the education sector in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.”

He said the award was launched in 2017 and is a global competition that celebrates the achievements of teachers.

“It was launched to ensure we take time to thank those preparing their students for the world, whether by tackling challenging educational issues such as climate change or breaking down cultural barriers.

“I wish to congratulate Sydney Engelbert for her immense accomplishments, which I am sure will inspire teachers and learners across Malaysia.”

The competition highlights the important role that teachers play in shaping the lives of their students.

Smith said 2024 saw a record number of nominations from people who wanted to thank a teacher. Cambridge received 14,840 nominations across 141 countries, surpassing the previous record by over 1,000.

“The competition gives students, parents and peers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary school teacher for their outstanding commitment to education.”

The public can vote for their favourite teacher, out of nine regional winners, to become the overall winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards.

The deadline is May 6 and results will be announced on May 29. To vote, please visit: https://dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/vote/.