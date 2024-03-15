Sabahan engineer in South Korea happy to dish up M'sian fare for colleagues

PUTRAJAYA: A Sabahan working in South Korea is making the most of his leisure time by cooking up Malaysian dishes to be shared with his colleagues there.

Engineer Mohd Fikri Mohd Jumat, 32, has been living in Osong, South Korea for the past seven months, and is trying to perfect his cooking skills.

He is delighted that his Malaysian cuisine including nasi lemak chicken, roti jala and satay, has won the hearts of his colleagues in South Korea.

“I love to cook and always invite my office mates home for meals. It is just that when I am in South Korea, I take the initiative to record videos as keepsakes for when I return home,“ he told Bernama.

He has shared his videos on the TikTok application @fikriakram91, and they have received positive responses from netizens with over three million views and entered the FYP (For Your Page).

“Alhamdulillah, everyone accepts Malaysian food well and is eager to learn more about our food,” he said.

“I don’t have meals with colleagues every time but once in a way when I am free... It is not fun to eat alone in a foreign country,“ he said.

In conjunction with Ramadan, he also shared information about the fasting month with his colleagues in his latest video so that they would better understand Islam.

He shared his experience of fasting in South Korea, which was a new experience for him, as it was in temperatures of -14 degrees Celsius but all proved to be a valuable experience.

“Alhamdulillah. So far it (fasting) is going smoothly but with the cold, it is a bit of a struggle early in the mornings. God willing, this week will be fine,“ she added. -Bernama