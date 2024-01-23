SADA prepares for El Nino

ALOR SETAR: Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) is prepared to face the effects of the El Nino phenomenon which is expected to continue until the second quarter of this year.

In a statement today, SADA said the monitoring carried out by the company found that the daily water production capacity at several water treatment plants (LRA) showed a downward trend caused by dry and hot weather due to the El Nino phenomenon.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), the phenomenon is happening all over the country, it said.

“The availability of raw water is a critical issue, especially during the dry season, and if this situation continues, the operation of the LRAs will also be affected,” it said, adding that several areas in Kedah are expected to be affected by the situation.

There are 35 LRAs in Kedah, four of them are ‘headworks’ type LRAs that receive raw water supply sources from mountains or hills, including Merbok LRA, Tupah LRA and Gurun LRA in the Kuala Muda district and Pulau Tuba LRA in Langkawi.

“SADA is committed to overcoming this issue by taking actions such as conducting close and regular monitoring of the river level in all parts of the river, more frequent monitoring of the quality of raw water to overcome incidents of quality violations, especially from the aspect of smell and colour,” it said.

Engagement sessions are also held with relevant government agencies for the implementation of mitigation actions such as the release of water from the main dam as well as cloud seeding.

Apart from that, it said, the Emergency Response Plan will be activated for water supply if the river and dam water levels become too low, as well as repair main distribution pipe leaks and reticulation and provide logistical support in mobilising water supply through tankers and static tanks.

It said among the areas that are at risk of being affected during the dry season are Merbok, Semeling, Tikam Batu, Tanjung Dawai, Pengkalan Bujang, Bedong, Gurun and Pulau Tuba in Langkawi.

“Users are advised to be prudent on their daily water use during this dry season,” it said, adding that any questions or complaints related to water supply can be made by contacting 1300-88-0017 or via email at aduan@sada.com.my. - Bernama