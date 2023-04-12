Saifuddin Nasution: ROS must ensure NGOs comply with reporting requiremments

PUTRAJAYA: The Registrar of Societies (ROS) needs to enhance the compliance level of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the regulations and take firm action, including revoking registration, if they fail to submit their financial, annual, and activity reports.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) highlighted that the Societies Act 1966, among others, grants the ROS the authority to accept registration applications from organisations, give approval, and ensure that an organisation operates in accordance with the law.

He emphasised the need for ROS to conduct regular inspections and monitoring of registered organisations to prevent a recurrence of incidents where an NGO’s accounts were frozen over allegations of misusing funds donated by the public for Palestinian aid..

“Every report submitted by an NGO must undergo thorough examination to prevent the registration of organisations whose activities deviate from what is stipulated in its statute,“ he told a press conference after the Madani KDN One Year Celebration and monthly gathering, here today.

On Oct 20, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) initiated an investigation into Aman Palestin Bhd in relation to its fundraising activities for the Palestinian people, leading to the freezing of the NGO’s funds. -Bernama