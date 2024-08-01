Sanusi ready to cooperate on KFA graft probe

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is ready to cooperate if called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation into a corruption case involving the Kedah Football Association (KFA).

Sanusi, who is also the KFA president, however, said that thus far there has been no notification that he will be called by the MACC to give a statement on the matter.

“I am ready to cooperate. I want to answer (those questions) because there is no element of wrongdoing in the KFA as the money is in the association’s account and not in the personal accounts of those linked to the corruption issue.

“Furthermore, the amount of money is also incorrect as it is only RM5 million, not RM6 million as claimed, and it was used to pay off debts,“ he told reporters when asked to comment on the matter.

At the same time, he said that the corruption issue has also affected KFA, as some parties who had agreed to contribute to the association became fearful, worrying that they would be implicated in the issue faced by KFA.

On Jan 5, the media reported that the MACC obtained a three-day remand order for four individuals, including the CEO of a football association in a northern state in the country, to assist in the investigation into a corruption case involving over RM6 million in 2020.

According to sources, the alleged bribery money is believed to be a reward for assisting a company owner in securing contracts for a race circuit construction project and the management, operation, and maintenance of five water reservoirs in Kedah.

KFA confirmed that its chief executive officer (CEO) Zulkifli Che Haron who was remanded by the MACC on Friday, was released on MACC bail. -Bernama