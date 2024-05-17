Sanusi's representation to strike out sedition charges dismissed

SHAH ALAM: The Attorney General's Department (AGC) has rejected the representation by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to strike out the two sedition charges made against him over his statement in a political talk last year.

The statement was regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government,

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud told High Court Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin that the prosecution had informed the defence of the decision last May 3.

Lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing Muhammad Sanusi, 50, confirmed the matter.

The court also allowed a request for a gag order by the defence after the prosecution did not object to it.

On both charges, Muhammad Sanusi alleged to have uttered seditious words regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11 pm, on July 11 last year.

Both charges are framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948, and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.