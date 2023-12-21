Sarawak allocates RM4.85m for preparations, response to Covid-19 surge: Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has allocated RM4.85 million in preparation for a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the allocation is provided to assist the Sarawak Health Department in strengthening its ability to prepare and cope with the rising trend of Covid-19 cases.

He said RM2 million of the total allocation will be used to construct a field hospital in Kuching and another RM2.1 million for the purchase of Paxlovid antiviral drugs.

“RM300,000 is allocated for the RTK Professional and Saliva Test stock to get a faster and reliable diagnostic test to detect the presence of Covid-19 and RM450,000 will be spent to set up canopies in hospital areas to assist with the increased volume of patients coming to the hospitals.

“These canopies will protect and provide shelter to the patients and medical personnel,” he told a press conference here today.

Uggah said the state government is also prepared to increase the allocation if needed.

He said a total of 631 Covid-19 cases were reported in Sarawak during the 50th Epidemiology Week (ME) from Dec 10 to Dec 16, compared to 310 cases in ME-49. - Bernama