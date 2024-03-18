Sarawak Customs seize syabu hidden in bundle clothes, man nabbed

KUCHING: The Customs Department (JKDM) seized 46 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth over RM1.5 million hidden in bundle clothes here recently, the largest drug seizure in Sarawak so far this year.

Sarawak Customs Director Norizan Yahya said following the operation, a man in his late 20s and suspected to be a member of a drug syndicate, was arrested at a house in Matang, near here, on March 6.

“Inspections revealed that the drugs were wrapped using Guan Yin Wang tea packets... all the packages were found hidden in four bundles of used clothing placed in the living room on the ground floor of the house,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Customs Department headquarters here today.

Norizan said the drugs seized were capable of serving more than 450,000 users.

He said the raid was carried out in collaboration between the Narcotics Branch of the Customs Field Operations Combat Team (COBRA) and the Kuching International Airport Narcotics Branch Squad.

Norizan said the narcotics were smuggled in from Peninsular Malaysia and wrapped together with used clothing to deceive the authorities.

Based on preliminary investigations, the man arrested was responsible for distribution and delivery to customers around Kuching.

“This syndicate is believed to have been operating for several months now, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. -Bernama