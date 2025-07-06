Melaka APM volunteer dies in tragic road accident

MELAKA: A volunteer from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) lost his life in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) on Lebuh Ayer Keroh earlier today.

The incident occurred near the Dusun Dato’ Murad Prison.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed that the victim, identified as Akmal Aniq Mohamed Ariff, 22, succumbed to internal injuries while receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital. The accident took place around 12.45 pm.

Initial investigations revealed that a 41-year-old man driving a Toyota Innova MPV was heading from Ayer Keroh towards the Muzaffar Shah traffic lights when the collision occurred on a slip road.

The victim, an APM volunteer based in Ayer Keroh and residing in Taman Semabok Perdana, was pronounced dead at approximately 3.40 pm.

The MPV involved in the accident has been sent to a Puspakom inspection centre for further examination.

Authorities are handling the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which pertains to reckless driving. - Bernama