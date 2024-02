KUCHING: The flood situation in Sarawak has fully recovered, as all evacuees have been allowed to return home.

According to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee, all three relief centres were closed at 1.30pm.

“The three relief centres are located in Kuching - Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall, Stapok Community Hall and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru Hall,” it said. - Bernama