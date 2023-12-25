Sarawak has recorded RM13.1 billion revenue for 2023 - Abang Jo

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded a revenue of RM13.1 billion for 2023, the highest revenue performance ever achieved by the state, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said he was informed about the latest figure by the State Financial Secretary last week.

“We reached RM13.1 billion because we have some dividend coming in December so this is a record in terms of our revenue. As we go along with our revenue engineering that the state government is doing and the various laws that have been introduced recently there is a possibility that our revenue will increase further.

“We hope that in 2024 and 2025 we can see a further increase (in revenue),” he told reporters after attending The Bishop of Kuching Christmas Open House at St Thomas’s Cathedral here today.

On Feb 2, Abang Johari said Sarawak has recorded a revenue of RM11.9 billion for 2022.

He said Sarawak’s revenue comprised four main categories, namely tax revenue, non-tax revenue, non-revenue receipts and federal grants and reimbursements. –Bernama