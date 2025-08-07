Denmark aims to boost green tech and high-tech ties with Sarawak

KUCHING: Denmark is committed to enhancing cooperation with Sarawak in key sectors such as green technology, renewable energy, and high-tech industries.

Ambassador Kirstine Vangkilde Berner emphasised Denmark’s respect for Sarawak’s leadership in driving sustainable development.

She stated that a Danish business delegation is offering solutions in green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, and carbon transport technologies.

This marks Berner’s first official visit to Sarawak since the reopening of the Danish Embassy in Malaysia last year.

She described the visit as a significant step towards deepening bilateral ties between Denmark and Sarawak.

Berner highlighted Malaysia, especially Sarawak, as a regional hub for business and investment opportunities.

She expressed interest in joint ventures in education, port development, aerospace, quantum science, and artificial intelligence.

An official invitation has been extended to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to visit Denmark soon. - Bernama