Sarawak Kueh Vendor Dies After Brutal Assault by Husband

A Sarawak woman who sells homemade ‘kueh’ died after being brutally slapped by her unemployed husband at their home in Kg Batu Gong low-cost housing estate, Padawan.

The 43-year-old victim was attacked when her husband demanded money.

Padawan district police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said police have since arrested the middle aged suspect and are investigating the case for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The incident took place on the night of January 22 at their residence when the suspect requested money from the victim.”

It’s reported that he slapped her multiple times and attempted to strangle her when she couldn’t provide the money.

“After the incident, the victim sought refuge in a neighbouring house while the husband fled. However, the following day, she collapsed and informed her sister about severe pain in her ear and neck area,“ said Abang Zainal.

Medical personnel who arrived at the scene after the sister called, confirmed the victim’s death.

Initial investigation indicated that the husband had previously exhibited violence towards his wife, who had attempted to seek a divorce.