Sarawak Premier extends helping hand to APM hero

KUCHING: The heartrending story of Mohamad Syafiq Mohamad Ali Hanaffiah, 34, a member of the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) who suffered third-degree burns, which was reported by Bernama recently, captured the attention of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

Abang Johari extended an RM50,000 donation to the family of the hero today to ease his long recovery process, which was presented by his chief political secretary, Fazruddin Abdul Rahman.

“Two days ago, the Premier (Abang Johari) instructed me to present his personal donation to Mohammad Syafiq’s family for his selfless bravery in the fire rescue,“ ​​he told reporters after visiting Mohamad Syafiq at his residence.

Fazruddin said Abang Johari is very concerned about the tragedy that has befallen Mohamad Syafiq’s family as his younger brother, who has epilepsy, also needs medical treatment regularly.

The APM volunteer, who is the fourth of six siblings, is currently undergoing a painful recovery process after sustaining third-degree burns over 75 percent of his body while trying to save victims from a fire on Aug 28 last year.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Syafiq’s mother, Julia Jemat, 56, expressed her gratitude for the generous financial assistance and said she would use it wisely for her son’s treatment, especially for physiotherapy.

The single mother is also struggling to support another one of her children who has epilepsy.

Julia said Mohammad Syafiq’s full recovery is expected to take three years, with the cost of medicines and food estimated at RM3,000 per month.

Fazruddin called on the public to pray for his recovery and for the family to be strong in facing the ordeal.

He also called on the community to actively participate in reporting instances of calamities by referring such cases to the appropriate welfare agencies and departments to facilitate effective aid distribution. -Bernama