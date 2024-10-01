School toilet maintenance ensures 3K

JITRA: The Toilet Maintenance Project of the Ministry of Education (MOE) is seen as an initiative that can help solve the issue of comfort, cleanliness and safety or the 3K (Keselesaan, Kebersihan and Keselamatn) for school students under the ministry.

The Headmaster of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Batu Lapan, Changlun, Mafezzul Mohamad said implementation of the project saw the upgrading of 22 toilets at the school for use by its 350 students, 30 teachers and four administrative staff.

“The school started operating in 1963. With all the infrastructure and facilities at the school not changed since then, many of them were damaged, especially the toilets, with leaks everywhere and clogged pipes.

“It was a relief when the school was selected for the project. The repair work and construction of additional toilets were done last year and only took over two months to complete,“ he said when met by Bernama in Changlun here today.

Mafezzul said that before the project started, he had asked the contractor to take into account the aspects of comfort, cleanliness and safety, including changing the squat toilets to sitting toilets.

“The squat toilets are suitable for adults. That’s why almost 90 per cent of the squat toilets in the school have been replaced with sitting toilets for the comfort and safety of the students. We also ensure that the toilet pump is of good quality to reduce the frequency of it becoming dysfunctional.

He said several new toilet units were also installed to cater for the number of students, teachers and staff at the school.

To ensure the toilets are well maintained and always clean, he said, the school held a tutorial session for students on how to properly pump and clean the toilet after each use.

“We also have the Year Two students to help check and clean the toilets even though the toilets are already cleaned by the janitors.

“The students take their initiative to ensure that the toilets are clean,“ he said.

The toilet maintenance initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s aspirations during the People’s Development and Welfare Convention for clean and safe toilet facilities for the comfort of more than five million students and 409,161 teachers in the country.

It is in line with the government’s efforts to continue to commit to ensuring the provision of the best infrastructure and services that can be felt and enjoyed by the people because the intention is in line with the government’s Malaysia Madani agenda. -Bernama