Scrap old, abandoned vehicles via ‘e-dereg’ system

SEMENYIH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has introduced the Online Motor Vehicles De-Registration System (e-Dereg) to tackle the issue of abandoned vehicles in housing areas.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the e-Dereg system enables vehicle owners seeking to scrap their vehicles to complete the deregistration process online in under an hour, without the need to visit JPJ counters.

“This initiative involves motor vehicles that are no longer fit for use due to any reason, such as being permanently damaged or economically unviable for repair or use on the road,” he said after visiting the Authorised Automotive Treatment Facility (AATF) in Bandar Teknologi Kajang today.

To ensure orderly vehicle scrapping and compliance with regulations set by the Environment Department (DOE), vehicle disposal through this system is only allowed at DOE-licensed AATFs, he said.

As a start, Loke said the system, developed in collaboration with E-Auto Sdn Bhd, a service provider company, would be rolled out by Car Medic Sdn Bhd in Bandar Teknologi Kajang.

Elaborating, he said vehicle owners could either come directly to an AATF, request the company to conduct the process at their location or arrange for towing services to the facility.

“The DOE has issued a total of 10 licences, but eight facilities have yet to be activated. I want to take this opportunity to urge licenced AATFs to activate their facilities promptly. We want these facilities to be available nationwide,” he said.

Loke said that in Selangor, for example, tens of thousands of vehicles were abandoned in neighbourhoods and along roadsides, causing public concerns and environmental harm.

At the same time, local authorities cannot simply dispose of these vehicles as they must go through a lengthy process involving issuing notices, towing vehicles to depots, and seeking court approval.

He said this issue is becoming more widespread, thus proving the importance of the e-Dereg system in helping owners legally and promptly deregister their vehicles rather than abandoning them or selling them to scrap metal dealers.

Loke said that selling abandoned vehicles to scrap metal dealers would pose risks, as their registration might remain in the JPJ system, exposing owners to unforeseen consequences.

“The vehicle may be dismantled, or the engine resold as a used vehicle. The original owner faces risks if the car is used for criminal activities, and any incident involving the car will be their liability,” he said.

He further said that the system provides assurance to the original owners so they do not have to worry about liabilities since the vehicle has been deregistered from JPJ.