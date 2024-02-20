Search still on for missing student at Hammer waterfall, Bentong

KUANTAN: The search and rescue operations are still ongoing for a public university student who was reported missing during an outing to the Hammer waterfall in Bentong yesterday.

Bentong District police chief, Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar, said Muhamad Hafiz Khairul Azmi, 22, was reported missing at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

“The victim was said to have gone to the waterfall with seven friends. He was reported missing after a chaotic incident where two women almost drowned.

“However, the two women were rescued by members of the public,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama