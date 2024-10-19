Budget 2025 allocates over RM9.3 billion to works ministry for public infrastructure upgrade, maintenance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry has received the highest allocation for development in Budget 2025, more than RM9.3 billion, which will be utilised to upgrade and maintain public infrastructure, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

“Through allocation for development of over RM9.3 billion, RM2.8 billion will be to maintain federal roads, RM1 billion will be to repair secondary roads, FELDA roads, industry roads and roads damaged by flooding.

“RM450 million is for G1-G4 contractors, compared to RM300 million previously,“ he told Bernama after attending Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme on Friday.

Ahmad said another RM5.5 billion will be provided to state governments under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) fund, which will be used to clean roads and drains and improve water drainage, among others.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister said the RM1.3 billion allocated to empower G1 to G4 contractors, especially Bumiputera, will provide more opportunities for these contractors to undertake small and medium projects, which will also spur the local economy.

“Smaller projects such as constructing public halls, surau, mosques and road repairs are important for G1-G4 contractors as these projects can provide jobs to the local population and generate economic growth,“ he said.

Commenting on phase three of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) widening project from Simpang Renggam to Machap, Ahmad said this is a project that Johoreans welcome.

“We request until Yong Peng Utara, but it seems the government will announce a new phase every year.

“In Budget 2023, it was for Senai Utara to Sedenak. In (Budget) 2024, from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam and after that, in 2025, from Simpang Renggam to Machap,“ he added.