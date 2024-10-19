Malaysia mourns loss of Yahya Sinwar, condemns Israel’s atrocities

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia mourns the loss of martyr Yahya Sinwar. a fighter and defender of the Palestinian people, who was brutally killed by the ruthless Zionist regime.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia strongly condemns the assassination of the Hamas Political Bureau Chief, and it is clear that Israel’s attempt to weaken the Palestinian liberation cause will not succeed.

“Once again, the international community has failed to uphold and ensure peace and justice, further worsening the (Israeli-Palestinian) conflict,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Prime Minister also called on the international community to stand up to Israel’s atrocities and demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing massacre of Palestinians.

Yesterday, Hamas confirmed that Yahya Sinwar was killed in an Israeli attack on Thursday.

Yahya Sinwar was appointed as Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran in August.