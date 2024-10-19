Budget 2025: Higher KPKM allocation reflects govt’s commitment to Food Security

PUTRAJAYA: The 4.1 percent increase in allocation to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) in Budget 2025 reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the sufficiency and security of the country’s food supply.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this commitment will also help boost productivity in the agro-food sector, ultimately benefiting the people.

He noted that KPKM received an allocation of RM6.42 billion, up from RM6.17 billion in 2024, and expressed confidence that this budget will effectively address the challenges faced by the agro-food sector.

“With this allocation, KPKM will continue to drive the agro-food sector in line with the National Agro-food Policy 2021-2030 (DAN 2.0), which focuses on modernising and developing the agro-food sector to enhance the country’s food security.

“This will also involve promoting sustainable agricultural practices, strengthening agricultural infrastructure, and safeguarding the welfare of targeted groups,“ he said in a statement today.

To ensure the successful execution of all initiatives in Budget 2025, themed “Reinvigorating the Economy, Driving Reforms, Prospering the Rakyat,“ Mohamad emphasised that KPKM will prioritise effective governance to benefit all targeted groups.

In the Budget 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced several initiatives to be implemented by the government through KPKM, including an allocation of RM300 million for agricultural collaboration projects with state governments.

These projects include onion production in Perak, red tilapia farming in Pahang, and increasing rice yields in Negeri Sembilan.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, announced an incentive of RM27 million for livestock breeders and farmers to enhance the production of beef cattle, goats for mutton, dairy goats, and sheep, as well as local onion production.

KPKM also received an allocation of RM65 million to develop irrigation and drainage systems in padi fields and to expand FELCRA rice fields in Sabah and Sarawak.