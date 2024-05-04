Security chief claims trial to giving false information to police

KUALA LUMPUR: A department store security chief pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of giving false information to a police officer.

Mathuews Anne Jerome, aged 46, was accused of giving Inspector Khairul Hazran Mazalan a fabricated police report with the intention of prompting police action based on the provided information.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters here at 7.10pm, on Feb 22 this year.

The charge framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum penalty of RM2,000 in fines, imprisonment for up to six months, or both if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Hamizah Hisan proposed bail of RM5,000 with one surety, while lawyer Elizabeth Mai from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), representing the accused, requested a lower bail due to her client’s thyroid disease and family responsibilities.

Magistrate Illi Mariqsa Khalizan granted bail at RM1,800 with one surety and set May 14 for the next mention.