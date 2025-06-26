Penang fire victim alleges loan shark mistakenly burned house down

PETALING JAYA: One of the victims whose house burned down in Penang on Tuesday (June 24) recently shared his side of the story, claiming that a loan shark, said to be targeting his neighbour, mistakenly set fire to the house

Shared on Facebook by Mohamad Asrul, he went to the police last Monday (June 16) after finding petrol and paint splashed in front of his home. The police then told him it was the work of a loan shark.

Asrul also found a letter addressed to his neighbour stuck on her gate, demanding that she contact the loan shark as soon as possible and threatening to take action if she evaded payment.

In the post, Asrul also alleged that the police told him they would go to his residence and help take pictures and collect any evidence however they never showed up.

On Tuesday, the day of the fire, initial investigations revealed that an explosive material was flung into the neighbours home, causing a huge explosion, resulting in fire spreading to the adjoining homes, including Asrul’s home, according to his Facebook post.

“As a result, three houses, five cars, and four motorcycles were destroyed in the fire.

“Someone else took a loan from a loan shark, but we — who had nothing to do with it — became victims of this fire,” he said in his post.