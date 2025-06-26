$!GREE Opens Singapore Office to Drive Asia-Pacific Expansion with World-Class Air Conditioning Technologies

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - Global electronics manufacturer GREE has officially launched its Singapore branch, marking a key milestone in its expansion in Southeast Asia.

Widely recognised as the global market leader in air conditioning, GREE has held the top market share in household air conditioners for 18 consecutive years, according to Euromonitor International. Backed by 46 cutting-edge technologies developed entirely in-house, GREE’s commercial air conditioning systems span 10 major series and thousands of models, comprehensively serving a wide range of environments, from super high-rise buildings and large transport hubs to data centres, hospitals, factories, and industrial sites.

GREE has also maintained the No. 1 position in China’s central air conditioning market for 13 consecutive years. In 2024, it captured over 15% of the market, leading the sales rankings among mainstream brands. Notably, its modular units, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, and unitary air conditioners achieved market shares of 12.7%, 20%, and 35.6%, respectively. These strong results further reinforce GREE’s position as a global air conditioning leader, driven by continuous innovation and comprehensive, scenario-based solutions.

Singapore as a Strategic Gateway for GREE’s Expansion

• Driving the Global Expansion of GREE’s with Singapore as a Strategic Hub

In recent years, GREE has focused on expanding its presence in overseas markets, particularly in ASEAN countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia. As of today, self-branded products account for 70% of the company’s total export volume. As the heart of Southeast Asia, a key financial and trade hub, Singapore serves as a strategic base for GREE’s regional expansion. Moving forward, GREE Singapore will spearhead strategic planning, investment, and market research, while driving business development to bring the company’s innovative cooling solutions across the region.

• Anchoring Singapore’s High-Standards Market as a Launchpad for Global Innovation

Singapore upholds the world’s highest standards for energy-efficient air conditioning technologies, such as the Green Mark Platinum certification. It is also a hub for top global design consultants like Arcadis and Arup, providing an ideal platform for the incubation and validation of advanced technical solutions.

With its groundbreaking technology, GREE’s “Zero Carbon Source” photovoltaic storage direct current soft load system has achieved an industry-leading photovoltaic direct-drive utilisation rate of 99.04%. Meanwhile, its permanent magnet synchronous variable frequency water chiller is the first Chinese brand to be installed at GlobalFoundries’ semiconductor facility, a testament to the strong alignment between GREE’s innovations and local standards. By using Singapore as a springboard, GREE is well positioned to promote its self-developed, world-class technologies globally.

• Strengthening Local Service Capabilities Through Direct Operations

The GREE Singapore team will establish a comprehensive three-pronged service framework. This includes a streamlined after-sales system to ensure prompt and efficient customer support, as well as the development of a regional technical training programme in collaboration with local higher education institutions. Additionally, GREE will work closely with local distributors to deliver an integrated purchasing experience that combines hands-on product demonstrations with robust technical support.

Recognising the humid and coastal climate of Southeast Asia, GREE will also introduce customised solutions such as its Black Fin technology, which significantly enhances corrosion resistance and extends product lifespan.