Selangor aims to improve TVET ecosystem - Amirudin

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government aims to improve the state’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) ecosystem to ensure more workers are trained and offered high-paying jobs.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said numerous sectors in Selangor need to be filled by a highly skilled workforce including the electrical and electronics (E&E), biotechnology, aerospace and rail manufacturing sectors.

“That is why we try to improve our TVET ecosystem to make sure we manage to capture and get good students and turn them into highly skilled workers and offer them high-paying jobs.

“We will work hard for that and make sure the education institutions are at par and at the same wavelength with the industry,” he told reporters after launching the TVET Education and Uniformed Bodies Career Expo here today.

Amirudin added that the state government was planning to upgrade the Universiti Selangor (UniSel) into a technical and vocational university as well as develop the modules of the programmes offered by the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDCx) to match the demand of the industries.