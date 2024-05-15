Selangor eight state to adopt Act 672 - Nga

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor has become the eighth state to adopt the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672), said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Speaking at a press conference after the pre-launch ceremony of National Landscape Day 2024 (HLN 2024) here today, Nga said Penang had also agreed in principle to the Act.

“We have now received a letter of consent from the Selangor government. I have instructed the director-general of the National Solid Waste Management Department (Dr Mohd Azhar Abd Hamid) to conduct due diligence and a joint inspection.

“This is to ensure the number of assets and policies that we can implement to improve the quality of public cleansing in Selangor. So, stay tuned for further details,“ he said.

Nga also expressed his gratitude to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Selangor government over the approval granted during an audience session.

On March 10, Nga said his ministry was still awaiting the decision of the Selangor State Executive Council to adopt Act 672.

Kedah, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Perlis and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur had previously adopted the Act.

It is to ensure uniformity in the laws regulating and managing solid waste and public cleansing to achieve more efficient, sustainable, and effective solid waste management and to stimulate the circular economy.

