Selangor Govt set on achieving 80 % 5G coverage in indusrtrial areas this year

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is confident of achieving 80 per cent 5G coverage in industrial areas in the state by the end of this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said that as a state whose economy is based on industry and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), he would focus specifically on increasing access in the areas utilised by industry players.

“I have called Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah (Exco of Islamic Religious Affairs and State Innovation Culture) to find out the extent of the effectiveness of 5G access in industrial areas because this network is usually for industrial needs rather than domestic.

“Next week, information and efforts will be tabled and the state government will streamline measures to increase the coverage of the 5G network in Selangor with a focus on industrial areas,“ he told reporters after attending the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) Teacher’s Day celebration here. today.

Amirudin said he was not only looking at increasing the number or percentage of coverage during the tabling later, but rather focused on the quality of coverage or connectivity of the 5G network for the industrial purpose of the area.

He said that after industrial areas, the government will focus on increasing access and reach of 5G networks in strategic areas and other special needs starting with education areas followed by business or commercial areas.

“Although in some localities the coverage is a little problematic, we are confident with the cooperation of all parties, we can reach 80 percent of 5G coverage for the affected areas this year,“ he said.