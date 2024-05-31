Selangor launches Women’s Policy and Action plan 2024-2026

SHAH ALAM: The state government today launched the Selangor Women’s Policy and Action Plan 2024-2026 in a bid to increase the capability and contribution of women in the state to realise its aspirations of becoming a smart, livable and prosperous state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the action plan, which has seven main objectives, was drafted to empower the role of women as decision-makers, in addition to focusing on their well-being in Selangor.

“In the previous term, we looked at the bigger framework so that justice and rights for women are not mere programmes or activities to fill up space.

“Instead, we want to see the roles and functions of more skilled women and their involvement in society, where currently the composition of women and men in Selangor is almost the same,” he said at the launching of the Selangor Women’s Policy and Action Plan 2024-2026 here today.

Among the objectives outlined through this action plan are promoting a gender-sensitive framework; improving the socio-economic status and autonomy of marginalised women; accelerating the participation, representation and decision-making in the public and political lives among women; and fostering creative talent, culture, digitalisation and innovation.