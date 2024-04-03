Selangor Madani Entrepreneur Fund launched, offers assistance up to RM30,000

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today launched the Selangor MADANI Entrepreneur Fund (DUMS) to help small entrepreneurs increase productivity with assistance worth up to RM30,000.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said DUMS, which was previously known as the Kampung Industry Fund in 2015 with assistance in the form of grants, the majority of which was given to the food and beverage industry, is now expanded to all business sectors and other micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) as well as the creative industry.

He said the rebranding of the programme that has been successful in helping PMKS for the past nine years aims to ensure that the agenda to help small entrepreneurs continues to be given added value in order to become more effective and more widespread.

“This is also one of our steps in helping micro enterprises so that these entrepreneurs can compete with other small and medium enterprises not only in Selangor but throughout Malaysia,“ he told reporters after launching DUMS here today.

Amirudin said that since the start of the effort, a total of RM20.06 million had been allocated whereby up to last year, a total of 1,029 micro-entrepreneurs were successfully assisted.

He said for this year, assistance in the form of business equipment or hardware up to a value of RM30,000 was also introduced with the condition that applications are open to Selangorians or those who have resided in Selangor for more than 10 years in addition to having to be registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and carry out full time business.

He added that those who are interested can get the application forms at the District and Land Office (PDT) and the completed forms should be submitted to the PDT Development Unit/Department where the enterprise is run. -Bernama