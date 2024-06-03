Selangor State Assembly passes Klang Royal City Enactment Bill 2024

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Assembly today passed the Klang Royal City Council Enactment Bill 2024 to allow the local authority to change its name.

The bill was passed by State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San (pix) after the third reading by state Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim.

Earlier, Ng, when tabling the bill for third reading, said that in addition to changing the name of the local authority, the presentation of the bill was carried out for other matters arising from the elevation of municipal status to city status on Nov 23 last year.

“This bill aims to change the status of the municipality to a city according to the provisions under the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171).

“To raise the status of the Klang Municipal Council to the Klang Royal City Council, there is no need to amend the existing legislation. However, the state authorities need to enact a bill to make provisions for changing the status of the municipality to a city,“ he said when presenting the bill at the Selangor State Assembly sitting here.

Ng said the bill was enacted with the aim of maintaining the powers, duties, and privileges of office holders with the municipal status elevated to city status.

On Feb 5, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah proclaimed the Klang Municipal Council as the Royal Klang City Council.

His Royal Highness also announced the appointment of Datin Paduka Noraini Roslan as the Mayor of the Royal Klang City with effect from Nov 23, 2023.

The assembly sits again tomorrow. -Bernama