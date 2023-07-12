Selangor Sultan wants all mosques, surau to prepare audited financial statements

KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah ordered the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) to ensure all mosques and surau in the state prepare audited annual financial statements for inspection and review so that their management is through good governance.

He said administrators of mosques and surau who do not care about financial, procurement and asset management will cause the public to be less confident about the credibility and integrity of their administration.

Sultan Sharafuddin, after launching the Selangor Mosque and Surau Financial Management Guidelines 2023 at Istana Alam Shah, here today, expressed hope that mosque and surau administrators can comply and implement all the provisions outlined in the guidelines.

He also said that with the launch of the guide book published by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), it is recommended that the current needs be compiled with several improvements to increase the level of efficiency and governance.

“Procurement management also needs to be managed with good governance so as not to involve leakage, distortion and misuse of power,” said His Royal Highness in a statement today.

He added that to ensure that the guidelines were understood, MAIS and JAIS have been asked to implement intensive and continuous training programmes by applying training methods appropriate to the administrator’s background.

“I am confident that mosques and surau which have a good financial management system will be more reliable and will continue to gain the trust of the community to continue to contribute.

“I hope that this guide book will serve as an important reference to improve the quality of financial management to raise the integrity and glory of mosques and surau as respected community institutions through good governance practices,” he said. - Bernama