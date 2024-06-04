Semarak syawal Agro MADANI Sale provides relief ahead of Aidilfitri

KLANG: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), is organising the Semarak Syawal Agro MADANI sales at 753 locations nationwide in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said through the initiative, consumers can get essentials between 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than the current market price.

He said that the initiative was to realise the aspiration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who wanted relevant agencies to go down to the field to help ease the burden on consumers ahead of the festive season to obtain essentials at low prices.

“Insya-Allah, the supply for this sale is sufficient, and the state constituency office as the coordinator, is also responsible to report to us immediately if the supply at a particular location is insufficient,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the national-level Semarak Syawal Agro MADANI 2024 at Taman Sri Andalas Farmer’s Market here today.

Meanwhile, FAMA, in a statement, said that it is targeting a sales value of RM30.5 million through the sales this year as it also involves Agro MADANI Sales at 113 outlets, to offer more savings to consumers.

Apart from fresh produce such as vegetables, chicken and meat., consumers also have the opportunity to get supplies of other Aidilfitri delicacies including ketupat, rendang, lemang and cookies at all participating sales locations.