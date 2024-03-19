Senator proposes TNB gives electricity bill rebate following hot weather phenomena

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has been urged to give a rebate of 15 to 20 per cent on the overall electricity bill from January to March this year following the hot weather phenomenon that is still affecting the country.

Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya said the rebate was proposed only for houses worth RM300,000 and below for residents in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan to ease the financial burden they face.

“We in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are very affected by this heat wave. Daily life is becoming more challenging.

“Directly, the cost of electricity use has increased following the prolonged use of air conditioners and fans,“ he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Royal Address at the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament here today.

According to the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the country is expected to experience hotter and drier weather than usual following the absence of rain for a long period, as the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon is expected to continue until the end of March.

Senator Isaiah Jacob proposed to the government to create a special department to look after and protect people with disabilities (PWD).

“This department will look after, protect and monitor the group similar to the function of the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA). So, we will provide what the disabled need besides providing quality facilities.

“So, I appeal and request that the government establishes this department to uphold the dignity of the disabled in future,“ he said.

In addition, Isaiah also suggested that the government establish a special library for these special groups, especially the visually impaired as well as those have hearing and speech disability.

“These people have to use specially designed tools, so with the establishment of such a library, it can give awareness to the public regarding the operation of these tools,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan suggested that the government consider reviewing the National Harmony and Reconciliation Commission Bill to punish those who play with the 3R (race, religion and royal institutions) sentiment issues.

“Racial unity (is) the main key to national progress. Therefore, it is timely to (enact) a bill related to the National Harmony and Reconciliation Commission. This shows the MADANI Government’s determination to reduce racial and religious sentiments,“ he said.

According to him, the law is important to create an ecosystem to prevent racism and discrimination following the continuous narrative of racial and religious sentiments that are being played today, which is feared to be capable of fanning the flames of hatred and racial division.

Earlier, the National Harmony and Reconciliation Commission bill was not continued in Parliament in 2020 when National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique in the Dewan Rakyat at the time said the existing law was sufficient to deal with issues related to religion and race.

