Senators urged to play active role in empowering Dewan Negara - Mutang

KUALA LUMPUR: Senators are urged to take a more active role in empowering the status Dewan Negara as the highest legislative body and realising the true position of the Malaysian Parliament as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal said among the roles that senators could undertake is intensifying their participation in parliamentary diplomacy.

“In my brief tenure in this capacity, I have had the privilege of hosting several distinguished foreign guests.

“Such engagements will provide Honorable Members with the opportunity to collaborate on legislative initiatives and policy frameworks aimed at tackling global challenges such as climate change, violence, human rights, and trade,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Dewan Negara sitting today.

He said that by sharing knowledge and expertise, senators could develop more informed and comprehensive solutions to complex issues, thereby aiding the process of scrutinising, reviewing and deliberating laws in the Senate.

In this regard, Mutang hoped that senators would be more proactive in leveraging their professional networks via the Malaysian Parliament as a diplomatic channel to enhance inter-parliamentary and international relations comprehensively.

“From time to time, I will also invite Honourable Members to join me during courtesy calls from foreign dignitaries.

“This is also an initiative on my part to support Honourable Members in further expanding your networks according to your respective professional fields,” he said.

In his speech, Mutang also expressed sadness over the passing of former Sarawak Governor, the late Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, on Feb 21 and extended condolences to his family.

He described the late Abdul Taib as a dedicated figure and leader deeply committed to his struggles, principled and a noble friend.

“Therefore, I invite this august House to observe a minute of silence as a sign of respect in remembrance of his passing,” he said.