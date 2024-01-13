Senior citizen beaten up in road crash in Kajang: Two men arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen during a road crash involving three vehicles at a traffic light intersection in Taman Pelangi Semenyih 2, Kajang here, last Thursday.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the two men, aged 26 and 43, were arrested at about 3.30 am today.

He said police arrested the two men following a report lodged by the 63-year-old man.

“In the incident, a car driven by the elderly man crashed into a van, which was carrying several students. A woman was at the wheel of the van.

“Subsequently, several unknown men approached the senior citizen and two of them beat him up, resulting in him to suffer injuries on the abdomen, forehead and body,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Zaid, the senior citizen was beaten up for allegedly driving at a high speed and did not stop at a red light, causing him to hit the school van.

He said two men would be on remand until Monday (Jan 15) for investigation under Section 323 and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

A 39-second video on the incident went viral yesterday. - Bernama