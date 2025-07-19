Parking privatisation move met with scepticism

PETALING JAYA: Residents associations have spoken out on the Selangor government’s decision to award a parking concession to a company that would take over fee collection and enforcement at four local council areas starting Aug 1.

They questioned the need for privatisation, particularly since a smart parking system is already in place.

Petaling Jaya Jawatankuasa Rukun Tetangga Section 6 chairman Rajesh Mansukhlal said the decision brings more questions than answers.

“Is the state government not capable of managing parking on their own? If the parking fee collection has not been enough, why privatise car parks when the company might encounter the same problems?”

He told theSun instead of outsourcing the task, the state government should consider hiring consultants to improve the existing system.

He also expressed concern that under the new concessionaire, motorists may no longer receive discounts for early payment of parking summonses.

He urged the state government to look to Penang for an example of a parking system that uses enforcement vehicles and technology.

“Penang has enforcement (technology) that detects which vehicles have paid for parking and which have not. Why can’t (we) invest in similar technology to make fee collection easier?”

He added that under the previous Barisan Nasional administration, parking was also privatised and managed by a third party, a system that eventually failed.

“When Pakatan Harapan came into power in 2018, they cut ties with the private company and introduced the Flexi Parking app to manage payments.”

Petaling Jaya Section 5 Residents Association president Tunku Johan Mansur said the concession could affect local government finances and result in higher costs for residents.

“With rising operational costs, residents are concerned that any loss in local council revenue resulting from this deal could lead to increases in assessment rates.”

He called for greater transparency before any additional decisions are made.

Petaling Jaya Section 11 Residents Association president Dr Renuka Yogalingam said she has no objection to privatisation, provided it improves services without raising parking fees.

“We expect the parking system to work better if it is privatised, with more innovative ways to collect fees. We do not want parking fees to increase, especially since many retirees would be burdened by it.”

Renuka also said many senior citizens struggle with parking apps, and suggested a more accessible solution.

“Parking apps are not suitable for retirees who are not tech-savvy. It would be better if there was an option to pay via Touch ‘n Go, which users could top up anytime.

“As long as the authorities engage with the public and propose a sustainable solution, I think the public would be fine with the move.”

Last week it was reported that Rantaian Mesra Sdn Bhd has been appointed to handle the implementation of the Smart Parking System (SIP) by Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated after a request for proposal was issued.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the company was appointed for the first phase of implementation, involving the Petaling Jaya City Council, Subang Jaya City Council, Shah Alam City Council and Selayang Municipal Council.