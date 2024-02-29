Seremban senior citizen loses RM173,500 to phone scam

SEREMBAN: A senior citizen here lost RM173,500 after being duped by a phone scam syndicate masquerading as a courier service employee and a police officer.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the woman, 66, allegedly received a call from an individual who claimed she had a suspicious parcel before being passed to a policeman.

“The victim was threatened with a record of money laundering and a warrant of arrest so much so she agreed to follow all instructions by transferring RM173,500 to several accounts provided by the syndicate.

“The victim became aware of being scammed when the suspect blocked her from contacting them after the transactions. The woman lodged a police report yesterday,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad Hatta said the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and advised the people to be alert against such scammers. -Bernama