Service tax: No increase in ferry fares, accommodation prices at Marina Island - CEO

LUMUT: There will be no changes in ferry fares, accommodation and other services prices at Marina Island this year, despite the recent increase in the service tax rate from six to eight per cent effective March 1.

Marina Island chief executive officer Ding Mei Looi said the company would absorb all operational cost increases to attract more visitors and promote domestic tourism, as well as to support Visit Perak Year 2024 (TMP2024) initiatives.

She said the artificial island welcomes around 800,000 to one million visitors annually, who come to enjoy its diverse range of services.

“In the first quarter of this year, we have seen an increase in visitors following the TMP2024 campaign, and we anticipate this trend to continue until the end of the year,” she said during the launch of the Ramadan Buffet at Marina Island Pangkor Resort and Hotel here.

Ding also highlighted that they have collaborated with 60 tour guides to provide visitors with exceptional experience when exploring Pangkor Island and its surroundings.

Regarding the Ramadan buffet, she said this year’s highlight is the giant grilled siakap fish weighing four to six kilogrammes served daily alongside approximately 100 other dishes at Terumbu Cafe, which can accommodate 250 to 300 guests at a time.

The Nostalgia Ramadan-themed buffet is priced at RM86 for adults and RM48 for children from March 16 until April 7.