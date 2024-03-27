SESB started rationing electricity to several areas in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Rationing of electricity supply had been carried in rotation starting yesterday in several areas such as Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Semporna, Kinabatangan, Papar, Tuaran, and Sipitang.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) Sabah and Labuan Grid System Operator Adrian Leo Mosigil said the supply rationing occurred without prior notice due to an unexpected breakdown of a generator belonging to the Independent Power Station (IPP) in Kimanis which caused the Sabah Grid System to lose 95MW.

“Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) hopes that the generator set belonging to the IPP will be able to be repaired before the peak load time today (March 27) to ensure the Sabah Grid System has sufficient energy margin to be distributed to consumers,“ he said in a statement.

He said the recent hot weather has had a significant impact on the use of electricity throughout Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“Thus SESB predicts that electricity consumption will remain high until this Thursday (March 28). SESB has recorded the highest electricity consumption on March 26 at 1128 MegaWatt (MW).

“Usually, the use of electricity will increase at about 2.00 pm until 8.00 pm only,“ he said.

Meanwhile, SESB in a statement on its Facebook social page said there was a shortage of electricity generation today, which is a capacity of 1,073MW compared to the peak demand forecast at 3pm this afternoon at 1,118MW.

“Therefore, some areas will experience power outages due to rationing being implemented from 2 to 4 this afternoon and from 6 to 8 this evening in some districts,“ he said. -Bernama