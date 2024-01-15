Seven consortia submit KL-Singapore HSR proposals to MYHSR Corp

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven local and international consortia, comprising 31 firms that represent the full spectrum of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (KL-Singapore HSR) project, have submitted concept proposals to MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd (MyHSR Corp) ahead of the deadline today.

Chairman Datuk Seri Fauzi Abdul Rahman said the findings from the Request for Information (RFI) evaluation would be presented to the Transport Ministry and the Cabinet for deliberation.

“If the response is positive, we will move on to the second phase with the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage to obtain detailed proposals from the selected consortia,“ he said in a statement.

The concept proposals for the HSR project were submitted in response to the RFI exercise that MyHSR Corp launched in July 2023 to invite local and international players from the private sector to deliver the project based on a public-private partnership initiative on the design-finance-build-operate-transfer (DFBOT) model.

On Jan 1, 2021, Malaysia and Singapore jointly announced the termination of the HSR project as both countries failed to reach an agreement on changes proposed by Malaysia before the project agreement lapsed on Dec 31, 2020.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on Aug 4, 2023, that Malaysia would submit a new proposal regarding the HSR project to Singapore after an initial decision on it was made by the government.

He said the new proposal would then be presented by Transport Minister Anthony Loke to Singapore for its consideration. -Bernama