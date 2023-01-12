Sexagenarian held on suspicion of smuggling diesel in Kulai

KULAI: Police arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly being involved in smuggling and abuse of subsidised diesel and seized various items worth RM425,251 during a raid at a building in Jalan Tee Yeck San, Saleng, here.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tan Seng Lee said the local man was detained at 11.30 am yesterday.

“Police seized a Volvo trailer, a tank estimated to contain 40,000 litres of diesel, a five-tonne Mitsubishi Center with six intermediate bulk container (IBC) tanks, a Ford Trader lorry with four IBC tanks, 14 IC tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres, 11 empty IBC tanks and a skid tank with about 2,000 litres of diesel.

“Also confiscated was a skid tank with about 10,000 litres of petrol and another skid tank with about 900 litres of petrol, three electric oil pumps, four CCTV cameras, a video recorder and a router, with a total value of RM425,251,“ he said in a statement today.

The man and the items were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living’s investigating officer for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama