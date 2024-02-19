Sg Lembu pollution caused by duck farm, not pig farm

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Checks at the village area of Sungai Lembu here revealed that the pollution originated from a duck farm that was disposing waste that affected Sungai Kulim and Sungai Air Merah in Kedah.

Penang Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperatives Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said further inspections by enforcement agencies today found that the pollution was not from a pig farm in the vicinity as reported yesterday.

“The Penang Veterinary Services Department, and the Department of Environment, along with the Penang City Council conducted checks at the pig farm from 11 am today and after the inspection and an explanation from the pig farm operator, we visited a nearby duck farm.... with over 100,000 ducks and we found there was direct discharge from the farm that operated since 15 years ago.

“The discharge flowed directly to Sungai Air Merah and also through Sungai Kulim that caused the pollution but has yet to directly impact treated water at a water treatment plant located 14 kilometres away,” he told reporters after conducting inspections at Sungai Lembu here today.

He said that the pollution would not impact treated water in Penang and Kedah, and urged the public not to be worried about water quality and safety and not to make conclusions involving sensitive issues.

“The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) will take action against the operator of the duck farm... which is unlicensed, for which it has been issued an RM1,000 compound,” he said, adding that its building license would be revoked if the operator did not resolve its non-compliance.

Penang Veterinary Services Department director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab meanwhile shared that the department could not take any action against the farm as the farm has yet to fall under its jurisdiction as a related state enactment has only come into effect early this year but noted that they have advised the operator to fix its discharge channels immediately.

He added that the farm could not be ordered shut immediately as it was actively breeding over 100,000 ducks.

Also, MBSP health department veterinary officer Dr Mohammad Aklis Azmi said they would be reviewing the status of the duck farm before taking any further action.

“If the farm has a license, the MBSP will issue a show cause letter to revoke their license. For the direct discharge, action can be taken under the Local Government Act as it is untreated sewage,” he said.

Media outlets reported yesterday that the Kedah DOE detected pig waste discharge suspected to originate from Sungai Lembu and its director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said checks by her department also found several pools discharging effluents into Sungai Air Merah that then entered Sungai Kulim.

A pig farm in the vicinity was then ordered to shut immediately over suspicions of discharging waste by the Penang Veterinary Services Department after checks revealed it was operating without a license. - Bernama